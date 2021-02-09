 Skip to main content
Deaths: Feb. 9, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: Feb. 9, 2021

KRUSE, Myrna “Jane,” 83

Waterford, Feb. 8, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

PRICE, Lorie A., 64

Wheatland, Feb. 6, Aurora St. Luke’s, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

ROUSHIA, Marsha Kay, 68

Racine, Feb. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TORRES, Maria Estele, 59

Racine, Feb. 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WITTE, Deborah L., 69

Racine, Feb. 7, Seasons Hospice Ignite, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

