Deaths: Feb. 7, 2021

HAAS, Douglas P., 59
Racine, Feb. 4, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KAMMER, Mary Ann, 84
Burlington, Feb. 6, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
KAMMIEN, Patricia A., 83
Racine, Feb. 5, at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MULDER, William. J. “Willy,” 15
Sturtevant, Jan. 29, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
MURPHY, John, 69
Union Grove, Feb. 4, at the Southern Wisconsin Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SHANNON, Arthur J., 86
Racine, Feb. 3, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
STEVENS, Andrew, 59
Union Grove, Feb. 4, at Manor Care-Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
TORRES, Maria E., 59