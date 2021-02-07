 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Feb. 7, 2021
0 comments

Deaths: Feb. 7, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAAS, Douglas P., 59

Racine, Feb. 4, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KAMMER, Mary Ann, 84

Burlington, Feb. 6, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

KAMMIEN, Patricia A., 83

Racine, Feb. 5, at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MULDER, William. J. “Willy,” 15

Sturtevant, Jan. 29, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MURPHY, John, 69

Union Grove, Feb. 4, at the Southern Wisconsin Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SHANNON, Arthur J., 86

Racine, Feb. 3, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

STEVENS, Andrew, 59

Union Grove, Feb. 4, at Manor Care-Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

TORRES, Maria E., 59

Racine, Feb. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VOS, Dennis, 68

Burlington, Feb. 4, at Lakeland Health Care Center-Elkhorn, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News