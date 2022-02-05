Deaths: Feb. 6, 2022

BASTERASH, Conrad J., 89
Racine, Feb. 1, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BRIGGS-TYE, Jer’Riah Rose Marie, infant
Racine, Jan. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GOURIS, John E., 95
Racine, Feb. 4, Primrose Retirement Community, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GREUNKE, Lucille E., 88
Oak Creek, Feb. 3, Oak Park Place, Oak Creek, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
HARRIS, Gregory Allen, 57
Racine, Feb. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HINES, Charles R., 71
People are also reading…
Racine, Jan. 25, Ridgewood Care Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
McSWINE, Rebecca L., 63
Racine, Jan. 31, Seasons Hospice-Ignite, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MATEO, Felix Reyes, 74
Racine, Feb. 4, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MOURAD, Morfia, 97
Racine, Feb. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.