 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: Feb. 6, 2022

  • 0

BASTERASH, Conrad J., 89

Racine, Feb. 1, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BRIGGS-TYE, Jer’Riah Rose Marie, infant

Racine, Jan. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GOURIS, John E., 95

Racine, Feb. 4, Primrose Retirement Community, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GREUNKE, Lucille E., 88

Oak Creek, Feb. 3, Oak Park Place, Oak Creek, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

HARRIS, Gregory Allen, 57

Racine, Feb. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HINES, Charles R., 71

People are also reading…

Racine, Jan. 25, Ridgewood Care Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

McSWINE, Rebecca L., 63

Racine, Jan. 31, Seasons Hospice-Ignite, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MATEO, Felix Reyes, 74

Racine, Feb. 4, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MOURAD, Morfia, 97

Racine, Feb. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News