Deaths: Feb. 4, 2022

BELLOMY, Katie M., 93

Racine, Feb. 1, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DEXTER, Arthur T., 69

Caledonia, Feb. 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GLASS-THOMPSON, Sylvia, 69

Racine, Jan. 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HERMANSEN, Dolores G., 89

Racine, Feb. 2, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TREPCZYK, Geraldine, 85

Murfreesboro, Tenn., formerly of Racine, Jan. 30, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

