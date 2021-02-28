 Skip to main content
Deaths: Feb. 28, 2021
BREWER, Dennis Neal, 83 Racine, Feb. 23, Villa at Lincoln Park, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

CARDWELL, Larry D., 80

Racine, Feb. 26, Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LAPOTKO, Jarred A., 29

Oshkosh, formerly of Racine, Feb. 18, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

POWELL, Raymond Howard, 88

Racine, Feb. 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

RICCHIO, June M., 87

Mount Pleasant, Feb. 26, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TAYLOR, Camron Mahki, infant

Racine, Feb. 18, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

