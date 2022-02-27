 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Feb. 27, 2022

ANDERSON, Scott Christopher, 45

Racine, Feb. 21, Milwaukee, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

BAGDASSIAN, Nazaly, 90

Racine, Feb. 22, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

BROWN, Leslie W., 90

Mount Pleasant, Feb. 24, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

KARWOWSKI, Michael J., 67

Union Grove, Feb. 25, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SPANGENBERG, James "Jim" T. Jr., 73

Racine, Feb. 19, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

