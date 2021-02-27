 Skip to main content
Deaths: Feb. 27, 2021
Deaths: Feb. 27, 2021

BRONNER, Ronald, 75

Racine, Feb. 25, at Seasons Hospice Ignite, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

KITTRELL, Bryan L., 53

Burlington, Feb. 25, at UW Health University Hospital, Madison, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

ORTON, Cathy L., 71

Racine, Feb. 24, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SURA, Judyann, 74

Racine, Feb. 25, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILLETT, Madonna L., 76

Racine, Feb. 24, at Seasons Hospice Ignite, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

