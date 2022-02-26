Deaths: Feb. 26, 2022

ERICKSON, Katarzyna M.D., 60
Burlington, Feb. 24, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
IACONETTI, Rose A., 95
Racine, Feb. 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SCHULZ, Aaron F., 69
Racine, Feb. 22, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SWEANY, Cynthia J., 71
Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Feb. 23, Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SWEETI, Patricia A., 88
Racine, Feb. 23, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.