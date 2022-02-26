 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Feb. 26, 2022

ERICKSON, Katarzyna M.D., 60

Burlington, Feb. 24, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

IACONETTI, Rose A., 95

Racine, Feb. 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHULZ, Aaron F., 69

Racine, Feb. 22, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SWEANY, Cynthia J., 71

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Feb. 23, Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SWEETI, Patricia A., 88

Racine, Feb. 23, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

