Deaths: Feb. 25, 2022

BOETTCHER, Carol, 86
Waterford, Feb. 21, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
EFTEMOFF, Dorothy M., 85
Franksville, formerly of Racine, Feb. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HANSCOM, Therissa M., 74
Racine, Feb. 22, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HIGHLAND, Darrell, 70
Silver Lake, Feb. 16, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
MAHONEY, Dennis C., 80
Racine, Feb. 23, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
People are also reading…
SHELTON, Dartavis L., 38
Racine, Feb. 14, at Waupun Memorial Hospital, Waupun, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.