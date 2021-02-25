 Skip to main content
Deaths: Feb. 25, 2021
CHADEK, Denise, 62

Mount Pleasant, Feb. 23, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

COLE, Teresa Camille, 74

Racine, Feb. 23, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOLMDOHL, Loretta R., 83

Racine, Feb. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LIGHT, Joseph, 93

Racine, Feb. 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PECKMAN, Roger S., 76

Racine, Feb. 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SEWELL, Beverly M., 89

Rochester, Feb. 23, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

