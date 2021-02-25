Deaths: Feb. 25, 2021

CHADEK, Denise, 62
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 23, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
COLE, Teresa Camille, 74
Racine, Feb. 23, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOLMDOHL, Loretta R., 83
Racine, Feb. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LIGHT, Joseph, 93
Racine, Feb. 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PECKMAN, Roger S., 76
Racine, Feb. 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SEWELL, Beverly M., 89
Rochester, Feb. 23, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.