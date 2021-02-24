 Skip to main content
Deaths: Feb. 24. 2021
ANDERSON, Robert A., 91

Racine, Feb. 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BROWN, Corine, 90

Racine, Feb. 20, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BUCHOLTZ, Lloyd D. “Fritz,” 95

Waterford, Feb. 19, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

DEGROOT, Kent A., 58

Racine, Feb. 18, at Elizabeth Residence North, Franklin, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SAWASKY, Elfrieda C. “Fritzie,” 67

Wind Lake, Feb. 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SIMPSON, Joseph L., 76

Racine, Feb. 22, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

