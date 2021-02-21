Deaths: Feb. 21, 2021

HICKS, Robert L., 65
Racine, Feb. 19, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KRAUSE, Duane Richard “Dewey,” 79
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 19, at Ascension All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MEYER, Mary Ann, 87
Racine, Feb. 13, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
PETTIT, Kevin A., 65
Racine, Feb. 19, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
PITTSLEY, Dawn Michelle, 53
Racine, Feb. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
RODRIGUEZ, Ted L., 58
Racine, Feb. 19, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
ROTHEN, Richard John, 86
Racine, Feb. 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.