Deaths

Deaths: Feb. 2, 2022

CLUM, Janice C., 63

Racine, Jan. 31, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CRAFT, Delores “Dee” L., 94

Racine, Jan. 30, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FOULKE, Arthur H., 79

Manitowish Waters, Jan. 31, in Hoffman Estates, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

JOHNSON, Theresa M., 64

Kenosha, Jan. 29, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PAAP, Barbara A., 82

Racine, Jan. 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

PETERSEN, Mark A., 38

Racine, Jan. 31, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SCHULZ, Gerald E., 82

Racine, Jan. 29, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SMITH, Judith A., 69

Friendship (formerly of Racine), Jan. 29, at Gunderson Moundview Hospital, Friendship, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

THOMPSON, Bart J., 79

Racine, Feb. 1, at Ascension Hospital-Franklin, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

