Deaths: Feb. 14, 2021
KNUSEL, Sharron “Sharri” Jean (nee: Gardner), 80

Racine, Feb. 11 at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KISTER, William Curtis Jr., 94

Racine, Feb. 12 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BLACK, James E. Jr., 62

Racine, Feb. 10 at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VALLE, Daniel, 83

Racine, Feb. 12 at The Woods of Caledonia, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

PORCARO, Charles M., 67

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Feb. 10 at Azura Memory Care, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MCMAHON, Judith Ann, 70

Greenwood, S.C., and formerly of Racine, Feb. 11 at Self Regional Memorial Hospital in Greenwood, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MILLER, Antoine H. Sr., 52

Racine, Feb. 6 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

