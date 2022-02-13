 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths

Deaths: Feb. 13, 2022

  • 0

ARMANN, Bernice V., 88

Muskego, Feb. 11, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

DAVIS, Thomas W., 83

Racine, Feb. 11, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LEE, Johney F., 83

Racine, Feb. 4, Cancer Treatment Center of Zion, Illinois, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

NELSON, Beree A., 82

Racine, Feb. 9, Hospice House, Pleasant Praire, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

O'CONNOR, Michele Faye, 52

Racine, Feb. 8, Froedtert South Hospital, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

RAUWERDA, Bernard Wayne, 73

Caledonia, Feb. 11, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

STEINER, Ellis E., 80

Elmwood Park, Feb. 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

 

