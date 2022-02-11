 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Feb. 11, 2022

BATES, Daniel A., 94

Burlington, Feb. 10, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

GROBE, Karen, 60

Racine, Feb. 9, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LODYGOWSKI, Jennifer L., 45

Kenosha, Feb. 4, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MARESH, Thomas C., 79

Racine, Feb. 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MARQUAND, Betty H., 95

Racine, Feb. 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PAVIA, June A., 68

Racine, Feb. 8, at Ignite Hospice Facility, Oak Creek, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

