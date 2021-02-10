Deaths: Feb. 10, 2021

BOETTCHER, Donna M., 76
Park Falls, Feb. 6, Park Falls, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.
BIRKETT, Catherine E., 95
Rochester, Feb. 6, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
HEIDEMAN, William “Pat,” 81
Kenosha, Feb. 7, Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LARSON, Patricia “Pat” A., 74
Racine, Feb. 6, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
PETERSON, Lawrence O., 89
Racine, Feb. 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
PORTER, Carl D., 79
Whitewater, Dec. 5, Rainbow Hospice Care, Johnson Creek, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
RUTCHIK, Nina M., 93
Kenosha, Feb. 8, Parkside Manor, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SMITH, Nancy L., 83