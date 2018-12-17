Try 1 month for 99¢

DJORDJEVIC, Milena, 84

Racine, Dec. 15, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FARINA, Patricia “Pat” R.

Dec. 16, at Home Inspired Senior Living, Somers, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments