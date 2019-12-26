Deaths: Dec. 26, 2019
Deaths: Dec. 26, 2019

BECKER, Richard O. “R.O.,” 84

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 22, at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BENNETT, Deborah L., 64Racine, Dec. 17 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BOGOSIAN, Rose M. “Lu,” 92Dec 22, at Siena at the Lake, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DOWER, David E., 75Racine, Dec. 23, at Lakeview Specialty Hospital, Waterford, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KAPRELIAN, Edward, 94Racine, Dec. 22, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RAESCHEN, Eleanor M., 101Racine, Dec. 24, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ROBERTS, Sally L., 90Racine, Dec. 24, at Lakeshore At Siena, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SHARP, Pauline, 88Racine, Dec. 21 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SULLIVAN, Patricia M., 74Racine, Dec. 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

