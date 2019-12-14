Deaths: Dec. 14, 2019
Deaths: Dec. 14, 2019

BATES, Sharon L., 74

Racine, Dec. 9, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

COCA, Jose “Joe,” 84

Buford, Ga., formerly of Racine, December 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DOMANICO, John G. Sr., 86

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 12, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LaPLANTE, Sherry L., 75

Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Racine, Dec. 2, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PAULS, Joseph E., 84

Racine, Dec. 12, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

