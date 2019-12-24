Deaths: Dec. 24, 2019

AGER, Nancy J., 66
Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Dec. 22, at Froedtert South Medical Center, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
BURTON, Robert, 84
Waterford, Dec. 16, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HERRINGTON, Lloyd, 67
Racine, Dec. 21, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
IVERSEN, Ernie I., 90
Racine, Dec. 16, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KERBER, Richard, 90
Racine, Dec. 20, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MOSELEY, Muriel, 98
Kenosha, Dec. 13, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
OHL, Richard H., 84
Wind Lake, Dec. 21, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
RICHARDS, Charles “Chuck,” 49
Burlington, Dec. 20, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SHEPPARD, Kim C., 62
Dec. 21, at Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SORENSON, Kurt, 79
Union Grove, Dec. 12, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home, Dover, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.