Deaths: Dec. 24, 2019
0 comments

Deaths: Dec. 24, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AGER, Nancy J., 66

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Dec. 22, at Froedtert South Medical Center, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

BURTON, Robert, 84

Waterford, Dec. 16, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HERRINGTON, Lloyd, 67

Racine, Dec. 21, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

IVERSEN, Ernie I., 90

Racine, Dec. 16, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KERBER, Richard, 90

Racine, Dec. 20, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MOSELEY, Muriel, 98

Kenosha, Dec. 13, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

OHL, Richard H., 84

Wind Lake, Dec. 21, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

RICHARDS, Charles “Chuck,” 49

Burlington, Dec. 20, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SHEPPARD, Kim C., 62

Dec. 21, at Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SORENSON, Kurt, 79

Union Grove, Dec. 12, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home, Dover, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News