 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Dec. 9, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Dec. 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BUDRYS, Ann, 92

Racine, Dec. 5, St. Monica's Senior Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

CIARAMITA, Lucille M., 94

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 7, at her son's residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ITZENHUISER, Ruby A., 85

Racine, Dec. 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LINSTROTH, Julie E., 92

Racine, Dec. 6, St. Monica's Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LONGMORE, Elaine E., 91

Racine, Dec. 8, Oak Park Place, Burlington, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MATSON, Gwendolyn Rose, 95

Racine, Dec. 1, Siena on the Lake, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETERCHAK, Sonja J., 80

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 5, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PULICE, Helen M., 89

Racine, Dec. 6, Pleasant Point Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STEIN, Henriette, 95

Racine, Dec. 7, St. Monica's Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TERRY, George F., 93

Racine, Dec. 3, Parkview Gardens, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

VENTO, Steven P., 72

Racine, Dec. 2, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

VINE, Jerome "Jerry" H., 82

Union Grove, Dec. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News