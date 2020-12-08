Deaths: Dec. 9, 2020

BUDRYS, Ann, 92
Racine, Dec. 5, St. Monica's Senior Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
CIARAMITA, Lucille M., 94
Mount Pleasant, Dec. 7, at her son's residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ITZENHUISER, Ruby A., 85
Racine, Dec. 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LINSTROTH, Julie E., 92
Racine, Dec. 6, St. Monica's Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LONGMORE, Elaine E., 91
Racine, Dec. 8, Oak Park Place, Burlington, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MATSON, Gwendolyn Rose, 95
Racine, Dec. 1, Siena on the Lake, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PETERCHAK, Sonja J., 80
Mount Pleasant, Dec. 5, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PULICE, Helen M., 89
Racine, Dec. 6, Pleasant Point Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STEIN, Henriette, 95
Racine, Dec. 7, St. Monica's Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TERRY, George F., 93
Racine, Dec. 3, Parkview Gardens, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
VENTO, Steven P., 72
Racine, Dec. 2, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
VINE, Jerome "Jerry" H., 82
Union Grove, Dec. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
