Deaths: Dec. 8, 2021

JACOBSON, Charles E., 99

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 4, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GRACEFFA, Sally A., 69

Norway, Dec. 3, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

GRANDBERRY, Lonnie Sr., 61

Racine, Dec. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LOPER, John C., 62

Burlington, Dec. 6, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MARTIN, Sherrell L., 73

Racine, Dec. 4, at Seasons Hospice at Ignite, Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

NELSON, Robert G., 92

Caledonia, Dec. 5, at Ignite Medical Resort, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

NOONAN, John P., 49

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHEMENAUER, Maime C., 67

Racine, Dec. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SCHROEDER, Sandra M., 75

Raymond, Dec. 3, at Seasons Hospice at Ignite, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SCHWARTZ, Harold L., 94

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 3, at Seasons Hospice at Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILSON, Diane, 74

Burlington, Dec. 6, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

