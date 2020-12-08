 Skip to main content
Deaths: Dec. 8, 2020
BRUNNER, Elizabeth, 56

Racine, Dec. 4, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

EBINAL, Barbara F., 91

Racine, Dec. 2, Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JENSEN, Joyce I. (nee: Kronick), 89

Racine, Dec. 1, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KRUG, John “Jack” C., 85

Racine, Dec. 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OLSON, Harriet C., 94

Kenosha, Dec. 6, Library Terrace, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OWEN, Delores, 84

Union Grove, Dec. 1, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SNELL, Andrew, 34

Union Grove, Dec. 1, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

STROIK, Frank, 89

Honey Creek, Dec. 4, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

TRBOYEVICH, Boris, 90

Greendale, Dec. 6, Harbour Village Senior Living, Greendale, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

