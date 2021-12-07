Deaths: Dec. 7, 2021

BECKER, Catherine, 62
West Allis, Dec. 5, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
BOYCE, Karen, 71
Racine, Dec. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
CAMPBELL, Sharon R., 81
Burlington, Dec. 5, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
CZUBIN, Darwin D., 71
Racine, Dec. 3, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
FRASER, Mary Ellen, 92
Muskego, Dec. 4, at Aurora West Allis Medical Center, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
GIBBS, Scott, 59
East Troy, Dec. 5, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
People are also reading…
GIRENS, Richard, 82
Burlington, Dec. 3, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
GRIMES, Larry, 79
Somers, Dec. 3, at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HOYER, Mark, 75
Racine, Dec. 3, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
LINSTROTH, Bonita, 68
Union Grove, Dec. 2, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
LUNDBERG, Richard, 75
Mount Pleasant, Dec. 5, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MAYO, Thomas S., 56
Racine, Dec. 1, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
RAUTIO, Mary Lou, 74
Union Grove, Dec. 4, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
TO, Binh Xuan, 60
Racine, Dec. 4, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.