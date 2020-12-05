 Skip to main content
Deaths: Dec. 5, 2020
BOEGER, Eugene “Curly,” 89

Burlington, Dec. 1, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

FUHRMAN, Jerome “Jerry” A., 75

Waterford, Dec. 3, Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

GRONHOLM, Donna M., 69

Merrill, Nov. 28, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Merrill.

HOFFMAN, Sue E., 62

Lived in Burlington, Dec. 3, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

KADDATZ, Rose M., 94

Lake Geneva, Dec. 4, at Sage Meadows, Lake Geneva, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

RAITH, Shirley M., 90

Dec. 1, New Perspectives Senior Living Facility, Brookfield, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

RODGERS, Bruce L., 66

Wind Lake, Dec. 1, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

THRONSON, Jane A., 93

Mayville, formerly of Racine, Dec. 2, Crossroads Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

