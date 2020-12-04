 Skip to main content
Deaths: Dec. 4, 2020
NONDORF, Lois L., 85

Racine, Dec. 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RODGERS, Bruce L., 66

Wind Lake, Dec. 1, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SELL, Phyllis L., 74

Racine, Dec. 2, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STINSON, Phyllis L., 80

Racine, Dec. 2, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

