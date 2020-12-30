 Skip to main content
Deaths: Dec. 30, 2020
ALLEN, Laurel Ann, 82

Racine, Dec. 25, Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ANDEREGG, Virginia C. “Ginny,” 94

Racine, Dec. 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

CONDON, Eleanor J., 86

East Troy, Dec. 27, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

GRECO, Ruth M., 89

Racine, Dec. 27, Primrose Retirement Community, Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KOPECKY, John L., 68

Racine, Dec. 29, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHOENING, Warren E. “Ike,” 84

Racine, Dec. 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

