Deaths: Dec. 3, 2020
DWYER, James E. “Fritz” Jr., 64

Franksville, Nov. 26, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

EKSTRAND, Diane C., 74

Racine, Dec. 2, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HAY, Sally M., 79

Racine, Nov. 24, St. Joseph's Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HOLLISTER, Dorothy M. (nee: Scholz), 81

Waterford, Nov. 27, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

LEBON, Margaret, 97

Racine, Dec. 1, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LEE, Luella M., 92

Waterford, Nov. 30, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MURPHY, Darrell, 85

Wind Point, Nov. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OCHALEK, Nicole M., 38

Sturtevant, Nov. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PETERSEN, Judith Ann, 82

Waukesha, Nov. 18, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SHELMIDINE, Jerry D., 82

Racine, Dec. 2, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

