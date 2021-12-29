Deaths: Dec. 29, 2021

BOGUCKI, Shirley A., 86

Caledonia, Dec. 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BURNEY, Eddie L. “Roy,” 72

Racine, Dec. 25, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CUNNINGHAM, Frank R.J., 58

Racine, Dec. 27, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DODGE, Jeanne E., 91

Racine, Dec. 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JARSTAD, Ricky S., 37

Racine, Dec. 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MAURER, Janice M., 68

Formerly of Racine, Dec. 25, at Bria Trinity Village-Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MIELKE, Alan R., 90

Wautoma (formerly of Racine and Kenosha), Dec. 26, at SSM Heath St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MYHRE, Barbara J., 61

Racine, Dec. 19, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PARISE, David D., 66

Racine, Dec. 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PIETRIE, Victor, 78

Racine, Dec. 25, at Seasons Hospice Ignite, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PIRNSTILL, James W., 78

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHERBEL, Raymond H. “Ray,” 81

Racine, Dec. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SOMMERS, Robert F., 87

Racine, Dec. 27, at Woods of Caledonia, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SOSA, Henry M., 50

Kenosha (formerly of Racine), Dec. 20, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILLIAMS, Dorothy L., 65

Racine, Dec. 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILSON, William “Bill” P., 64

Racine, Dec. 25, at Froedtert South, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

