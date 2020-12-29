 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Dec. 29, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Dec. 29, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURTON, Claudine A., 84

Waterford, Dec. 27, Bay of Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

DUNFORD, Kenneth Sr., 80

Union Grove, Dec. 16, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ELLIOTT, Wayne E., 85

Lake Mills, Dec. 23, The View Assisted Living, Johnson Creek, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HERNANDEZ, Rafael, 45

Racine, Dec. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HOFFMAN, Therese, 80

Union Grove, Dec. 27, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

HOOVER, Maryann, 82

Racine, Dec. 27, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

ISHMAN, Donna Genhelen, 62

Racine, Dec. 27, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

KONOPKA, Stephen J. “Steve” Jr., 83

Wind Point, Dec. 26, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PITTSLEY, Chad E., 54

Racine, Dec. 4, Madison, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

RAKIDZICH, George, 61

Lake Geneva, Dec. 18, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

WADE, Arlyn R., 87

Bristol, Dec. 23, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News