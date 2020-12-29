Deaths: Dec. 29, 2020

BURTON, Claudine A., 84
Waterford, Dec. 27, Bay of Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
DUNFORD, Kenneth Sr., 80
Union Grove, Dec. 16, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
ELLIOTT, Wayne E., 85
Lake Mills, Dec. 23, The View Assisted Living, Johnson Creek, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HERNANDEZ, Rafael, 45
Racine, Dec. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
HOFFMAN, Therese, 80
Union Grove, Dec. 27, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
HOOVER, Maryann, 82
Racine, Dec. 27, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
ISHMAN, Donna Genhelen, 62
Racine, Dec. 27, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
KONOPKA, Stephen J. “Steve” Jr., 83
Wind Point, Dec. 26, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
PITTSLEY, Chad E., 54
Racine, Dec. 4, Madison, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
RAKIDZICH, George, 61
Lake Geneva, Dec. 18, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
WADE, Arlyn R., 87
Bristol, Dec. 23, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.