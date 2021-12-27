 Skip to main content
Deaths: Dec. 27, 2021

GEISS, James “Chip” Robert, 61

Racine, Dec. 22, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MIKULECKY, Joshua R., 34

Racine, Dec. 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PALACIOS, Lucia, 22

Racine, Dec. 25, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PINNOW, William R., 91

Racine, Dec. 24, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

