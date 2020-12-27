 Skip to main content
Deaths: Dec. 27, 2020
Deaths: Dec. 27, 2020

ALLEN, Laurel A., 82

Caledonia, Dec. 25 at Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee, Maresh-Mereith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

NASH, Linda, 78

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 26 at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MINNETI, Dominic A., 91

Racine, Dec. 25 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ANDEREGG, Virginia Williams, 94

Racine, Dec. 25 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JONAS, Jeffery, 63

Racine, Dec. 24 at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LAFAVE, Kenneth N., 79

Racine, Dec. 24 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ROGERS, Helen L., 84

Racine, Dec. 24 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SANCHEZ, Rudolph, 73

Racine, Dec. 24 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

