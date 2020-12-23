Deaths: Dec. 23, 2020

BOBULA, Thomas S., 72
Wheatland, Dec. 21, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
COLLINS, Glenn F., 83
Waterford, Dec. 18, at Vitas Ruth Hospice, West Allis, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
DOEPPING, Eugene P., 95
Wauwatosa (formerly of Racine), Dec. 20, Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
DAWLEY, Dolores “Sue,” 86
Burlington, Dec. 21, Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
KWASIGROCH, Robert Benjamin, 77
Rochester, Dec. 20, Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford. Waterford, WI
NOSALIK, Joseph B., 77
Racine, Dec. 21, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.