 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Dec. 23, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Dec. 23, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOBULA, Thomas S., 72

Wheatland, Dec. 21, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

COLLINS, Glenn F., 83

Waterford, Dec. 18, at Vitas Ruth Hospice, West Allis, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

DOEPPING, Eugene P., 95

Wauwatosa (formerly of Racine), Dec. 20, Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

DAWLEY, Dolores “Sue,” 86

Burlington, Dec. 21, Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

KWASIGROCH, Robert Benjamin, 77

Rochester, Dec. 20, Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford. Waterford, WI

NOSALIK, Joseph B., 77

Racine, Dec. 21, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News