 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

Deaths: Dec. 21, 2021

  • 0

AKGULIAN, Harry, 92

Racine, Dec. 17, at Season’s Hospice Ignite Medical, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

BEADLES, Debra F., 63

Racine, Dec. 4, at Aurora Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BOSTICK, Carol L., 69

Racine, Dec. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHAMBERS, Benjamin “Ben” J., 70

Paddock Lake, Dec. 19, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

ERICKSON, Justin, 29

Elkhorn, Dec. 17, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

GLEASON, Joseph, 70

People are also reading…

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 18, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HOGUE, Charles T., 79

Racine, Dec. 18, at Parkview Gardens, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

JOHNSON, Laura M., 77

Racine, Dec. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LARSON, Dorothy M., 72

Burlington, Dec. 19, at Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LAST, June S., 91

Racine, passed away Dec 19 at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LUDWIG, Sally, 69

Salem, Dec. 19, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

PARKER, Sharonda L., 48

Racine, Dec. 12, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PARLOW, John J., 84

Caledonia, Dec. 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

PETERSON, John S., 79

Lake Geneva, Dec. 19, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SCALES, Clift, 81

Racine, Dec. 5, in Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SHABAN, George, 73

Burlington, Dec. 18, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SUKOPP, Ruth J., 97

Stevens Point, formerly of Racine, Dec. 17, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TERZIAK, Donald M., 53

Sturtevant, Dec. 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

UNDERWOOD, William L., 92

Racine, Dec. 10, in Franklin, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News