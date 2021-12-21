Deaths: Dec. 21, 2021

AKGULIAN, Harry, 92
Racine, Dec. 17, at Season’s Hospice Ignite Medical, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
BEADLES, Debra F., 63
Racine, Dec. 4, at Aurora Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BOSTICK, Carol L., 69
Racine, Dec. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CHAMBERS, Benjamin “Ben” J., 70
Paddock Lake, Dec. 19, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
ERICKSON, Justin, 29
Elkhorn, Dec. 17, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
GLEASON, Joseph, 70
Mount Pleasant, Dec. 18, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HOGUE, Charles T., 79
Racine, Dec. 18, at Parkview Gardens, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
JOHNSON, Laura M., 77
Racine, Dec. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LARSON, Dorothy M., 72
Burlington, Dec. 19, at Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
LAST, June S., 91
Racine, passed away Dec 19 at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LUDWIG, Sally, 69
Salem, Dec. 19, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
PARKER, Sharonda L., 48
Racine, Dec. 12, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PARLOW, John J., 84
Caledonia, Dec. 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
PETERSON, John S., 79
Lake Geneva, Dec. 19, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
SCALES, Clift, 81
Racine, Dec. 5, in Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SHABAN, George, 73
Burlington, Dec. 18, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SUKOPP, Ruth J., 97
Stevens Point, formerly of Racine, Dec. 17, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TERZIAK, Donald M., 53
Sturtevant, Dec. 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
UNDERWOOD, William L., 92
Racine, Dec. 10, in Franklin, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.