Deaths: Dec. 21, 2020
CILMO, Marsilio E. “Mart,” 85

Racine, Dec. 18, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

FORSMAN, Emma J., 77

Racine, Dec. 19, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HUDSON, Tammy Lynn, 62

Racine, Dec. 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MILLER, Robert L. “Bobby,” 58

Formerly of Racine, Dec. 18, Kissimmee, Fla., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MORRIS, Delores B., 73

Milwaukee, Dec. 16, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NELSON, Otto H.P., 72

Racine, Dec. 18, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

