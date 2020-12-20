 Skip to main content
Deaths: Dec. 20, 2020
BOYD, Dr. William Beaty “Bill,” 97

Racine, Dec. 16, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CYPCAR, Joseph J., 56

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GRIGORIAN, Vartiny, 96

Racine, Dec. 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HALBE, Rev. Glen Arthur, 88

Racine, Dec. 17, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HIGGINS, Jean Marie, 89

Racine, Dec. 18, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HOOD, Luther Donald, 70

Racine, Dec. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

LEHNERT, Wayne M., 78

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 18, at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LOHMAN, Rose Marie (nee: Visocky), 79

Racine, Dec. 17, at Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MCLAFFERTY, Timothy, 76

Salem, Dec. 19, at Aurora Medical in Kenosha, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

SCHLATER, Doris P.

Racine, Dec. 14, at Lakeshore at Sienna, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

