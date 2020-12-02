 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Dec. 2, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Dec. 2, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANDERSON, Mildred, 91

Union Grove, Nov. 27, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

BADTKE, Eugene "Gene," 93

Town of Paris, Nov. 27, Aurora Bay Area Hospital, Marinette, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

BUCHAKLIAN, Margaret, 92

Racine, Nov. 29, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BURGMAN, Patricia A., 65

Racine, Nov. 15, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CARVER, Burl, 83

Bristol, Nov. 27, Bay at Water's Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

CLAUSEN, Paul A., 83

Racine, Nov. 30, Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CLAYTON, Lenia M., 85

Racine, Nov. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DAVIS, Thomas E., 75

Racine, Nov. 30, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

DITKUS, Regina, 98

Racine, Nov. 27, St Monica's Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

EHLERT, Nicole M., 49

Burlington, Nov. 30, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

JACKEL, Dolores J., 90

Racine, Nov. 29, Magnolia Hill, Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JOHNSON, Robert, 90

Racine, Dec. 1, Pleasant Point Senior Living, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JORDIE, David, 58

Burlington, Nov. 21, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

KRAFT, Jo N., 85

Racine, Nov. 30, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

LOZANO, Jesus, 25

Racine, Nov. 28, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MCCLAY, Kristin, 56

Union Grove, Nov. 28, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MCMAHON, Donald G., 83

Racine, Nov. 29, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MURPHY, Gloria M., 94

Racine, Nov. 29, St. Monica's Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

OTWASKA, Dwaine "Dick" F., 83

Racine, Nov. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

OUTLAND, Richard "Dick" A., 89

Racine, Nov. 29, Ignite Hospice of Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PLOUFF, Linda A., 71

Racine, Nov. 28, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

POULSEN, Frederick M., 85

Racine, Nov. 28 , Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RODENBERG, Arthur Jr., 84

Franksville, Nov. 28, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

TERPSTRA, Nancy L., 63

Racine, Nov. 21, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

YOGHOURTJIAN, Margaret, 98

Racine, Nov. 30, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News