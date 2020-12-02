Deaths: Dec. 2, 2020

ANDERSON, Mildred, 91
Union Grove, Nov. 27, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
BADTKE, Eugene "Gene," 93
Town of Paris, Nov. 27, Aurora Bay Area Hospital, Marinette, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
BUCHAKLIAN, Margaret, 92
Racine, Nov. 29, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BURGMAN, Patricia A., 65
Racine, Nov. 15, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CARVER, Burl, 83
Bristol, Nov. 27, Bay at Water's Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
CLAUSEN, Paul A., 83
Racine, Nov. 30, Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CLAYTON, Lenia M., 85
Racine, Nov. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
DAVIS, Thomas E., 75
Racine, Nov. 30, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
DITKUS, Regina, 98
Racine, Nov. 27, St Monica's Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
EHLERT, Nicole M., 49
Burlington, Nov. 30, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
JACKEL, Dolores J., 90
Racine, Nov. 29, Magnolia Hill, Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JOHNSON, Robert, 90
Racine, Dec. 1, Pleasant Point Senior Living, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JORDIE, David, 58
Burlington, Nov. 21, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
KRAFT, Jo N., 85
Racine, Nov. 30, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
LOZANO, Jesus, 25
Racine, Nov. 28, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MCCLAY, Kristin, 56
Union Grove, Nov. 28, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MCMAHON, Donald G., 83
Racine, Nov. 29, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MURPHY, Gloria M., 94
Racine, Nov. 29, St. Monica's Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
OTWASKA, Dwaine "Dick" F., 83
Racine, Nov. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
OUTLAND, Richard "Dick" A., 89
Racine, Nov. 29, Ignite Hospice of Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
PLOUFF, Linda A., 71
Racine, Nov. 28, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
POULSEN, Frederick M., 85
Racine, Nov. 28 , Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RODENBERG, Arthur Jr., 84
Franksville, Nov. 28, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
TERPSTRA, Nancy L., 63
Racine, Nov. 21, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
YOGHOURTJIAN, Margaret, 98
Racine, Nov. 30, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!