 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

Deaths: Dec. 19, 2021

  • 0

HASKO, William R., 88

Racine, Dec. 17, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KOWALSKI, Rosita Doris, 80

Racine, Dec. 16, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

MARTINEZ, Luis R., 70

Kenosha, Dec. 15, Froedtert South – Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MARTINEZ, Maria G., 63

Kenosha, Dec. 15, Froedtert South – Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MOBECK, Roger A., 90

Williams Bay, Dec. 16, Bay at Burlington, Burlington, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SPOON, Janet J., 69

People are also reading…

Racine, Dec. 16, Froedtert South – Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SUCHLA, Catherine H., 83

Racine, Dec. 16, Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TERZIAK, Donald M., 53

Sturtevant, Dec. 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VER VOORT, Sr. Jean Anthony O.P., 91

Racine, Dec. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WOMACK, Julie Anne, 49

Racine, Dec. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News