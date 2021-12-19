Deaths: Dec. 19, 2021

HASKO, William R., 88
Racine, Dec. 17, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KOWALSKI, Rosita Doris, 80
Racine, Dec. 16, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
MARTINEZ, Luis R., 70
Kenosha, Dec. 15, Froedtert South – Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MARTINEZ, Maria G., 63
Kenosha, Dec. 15, Froedtert South – Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MOBECK, Roger A., 90
Williams Bay, Dec. 16, Bay at Burlington, Burlington, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SPOON, Janet J., 69
Racine, Dec. 16, Froedtert South – Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SUCHLA, Catherine H., 83
Racine, Dec. 16, Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TERZIAK, Donald M., 53
Sturtevant, Dec. 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
VER VOORT, Sr. Jean Anthony O.P., 91
Racine, Dec. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WOMACK, Julie Anne, 49
Racine, Dec. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.