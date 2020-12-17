 Skip to main content
Deaths: Dec. 17, 2020
DEATHS

CONDRAD, Nicholas R., 79

Burlington, Dec. 15, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

DEDERICH, Rhonda L., 60

Racine, Dec. 12, Elizabeth Residence North, Franklin, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MOORE, William, 89

Kenosha, Dec. 14, Manor Care of Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHALINSKE, Patricia B., 90

Waterford, Dec. 12, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SCHMIDT, Lois J., 82

Racine, Dec. 15, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SOHR, Harland R., 100

Racine, Dec. 15, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

