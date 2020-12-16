Deaths: Dec. 16, 2020

CAMPBELL, Diane M., 56
Racine, Dec. 12, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
DOMINGO, Franklin J., 73
Twin Lakes, Dec. 14, Froedtert South Kenosha Campus, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
GULAN, Beverly M., 94
Caledonia, Dec. 6, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital Franklin Campus, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KIRBY, Amanda L., 102
Racine, Dec. 14, Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LABRASCA, Roger J., 84
Racine, Dec. 14, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
LAEHR, Carl F., 42
Racine, Dec. 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LAINHART, Marie, 63
Racine, Dec. 13, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MEEKS, Samuel Christopher, 16
Racine, and Rochester, Minn., Dec. 13, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MERANDA, Linda S., 77
Pleasant Prairie, Dec. 12, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
NYBLADE, Kenneth G., 77
Burlington, Dec. 14, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
OLDENBERG, Marion, 91
Rochester, Dec. 2, Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
REEVES, Deris M., 32
Milwaukee (formerly of Racine), Dec. 13, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SOBCZAK, Kristine Lynn (nee: Jones), 51
Oak Creek, Nov. 21, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
STOUT, Carol A., 67
Burlington, Dec. 10, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
