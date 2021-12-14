Deaths: Dec. 14, 2021

DALE, Richard J., 94
Racine, Dec. 11, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
DOERPINGHAUS, David H., 88
Racine, Dec. 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral home and Crematory, Racine.
LOTT-CHILDERS, Janice E., 58
Racine, Dec. 12, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MORAN, James M., 70
Mount Pleasant, Dec. 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MCCOY, Dora M., 92
Mount Pleasant, Dec. 10, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
OROSZ, Diana H., 79
Delafield, Dec. 11, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHMIDT, Janice, 82
Racine, Dec. 10, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
SHANNON, Keith A. II, 58
Racine, Dec. 7, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STREGE, Kara, 42
Racine, Dec. 12, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
THOMAS, Terri L., 62
Racine, Dec. 10, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
VOSS, Harry G. Jr., 74
Wind Point, Dec. 12, at Willow Crest, South Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.