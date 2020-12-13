Deaths: Dec. 13, 2020

BRINKMAN, JoAnn, 85
Mount Pleasant, Dec. 11 at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GOULAIS, Joyce A., nee: Hayek, 83
Racine, Dec. 11, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KOZIAL, Walter B., 96
Formerly of Racine, Dec. 12 at The Grove of Northbrook in Northbrook Ill., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MARSH-LOTT, Freddie, 71
Racine, Dec. 10 at UnityPoint Health Meriter in Madison, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JUDON, Homer J., Sr., 82
Racine, Dec. 11 at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BAHR, George H. 92
Racine, Dec. 7 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GALL, Carolyn L., 81
Racine, Dec. 9 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GRIGORIAN, Vartiny, 96
Racine, Dec. 11 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MACK, Lady Ann L., 95
Racine, Dec. 12 at her granddaughter’s home, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STEIDL, Walter H., 90
Racine, Dec. 9 at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MOELLER, Mary Lou, 85
Racine, Dec. 9 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
