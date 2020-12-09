Deaths: Dec. 10, 2020

BOTZAU, Thomas G., 85
Coppell, Texas, Nov. 28, Coppell, Rhoton Funeral Home, Carrollton, Texas.
CAREY, Vincent Charles, 56
Racine, Dec. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HARRIS, Ruth, 75
Racine, Dec. 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOPPE, Mary Lou, 72
Racine, Dec. 8, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LESTER, Frances Lee, 79
Racine, Dec. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MOHAMMED, Al-Hajji Fard, 69
Racine, Dec. 8, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory.
NICHOLS, James E., 67
Spring Prairie, Dec. 8, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
ROBRAN, Robert L., 71
Waterford, Dec. 7, Waterford, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
RODRIGUEZ, Linda S. (nee: Zold), 57
Racine, Dec. 8, The Bay at Waters Edge Health and Rehab Center, Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
ZERTUCHE, Josephine V., 91
Racine, Dec. 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
