Deaths: Dec. 10, 2020
BOTZAU, Thomas G., 85

Coppell, Texas, Nov. 28, Coppell, Rhoton Funeral Home, Carrollton, Texas.

CAREY, Vincent Charles, 56

Racine, Dec. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HARRIS, Ruth, 75

Racine, Dec. 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOPPE, Mary Lou, 72

Racine, Dec. 8, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LESTER, Frances Lee, 79

Racine, Dec. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MOHAMMED, Al-Hajji Fard, 69

Racine, Dec. 8, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory.

NICHOLS, James E., 67

Spring Prairie, Dec. 8, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

ROBRAN, Robert L., 71

Waterford, Dec. 7, Waterford, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

RODRIGUEZ, Linda S. (nee: Zold), 57

Racine, Dec. 8, The Bay at Waters Edge Health and Rehab Center, Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

ZERTUCHE, Josephine V., 91

Racine, Dec. 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

