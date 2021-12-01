Deaths: Dec. 1, 2021

BLACK, Kenneth A., 75
Racine, Nov. 27, at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital-Franklin Campus, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
BLODGETT, James, 73
Formerly of Union Grove, Nov. 30, at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
DEMUYNCK, Raymond, 88
Union Grove, Nov. 29, at Ascension-Franklin Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
KROES, Holly K., 54
Racine, Nov. 29, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
OLSON, Carolyn A., 86
Kenosha (formerly of Racine), Nov. 30, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TREFFERT, Betty A. (nee: Goetz), 80
Mount Pleasant, Nov. 27, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
TRELOAR, Charles B., 83
Oak Creek, Nov. 28, at Seasons Hospice Ignite Medical Center Inpatient Center, Oak Creek, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.