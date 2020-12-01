 Skip to main content
Deaths: Dec. 1, 2020
BARZYK, Richard “Dickie” J., 76

Elkhorn, Nov. 30, Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

BROWN, Dennis E., 72

Racine, Nov. 26, Clement J. Zablocki V.A. Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LANGENDORF, Debra C., 66

Kenosha, Nov. 29, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant

MANDLI, Susan M., 60

Nov. 28, Bay at Oconto Health and Rehabilitation Center, Oconto, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MURPHY, Darrell, 85

Wind Point, Nov. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHROEDER, Margaret Catherine, 96

West Allis, Nov. 25, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

TERRY, Levi L., 39

Waterford (formerly of Racine), Nov. 28, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VANCLEVE, Diane M.

Racine, Nov. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

