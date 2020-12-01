Deaths: Dec. 1, 2020

BARZYK, Richard “Dickie” J., 76
Elkhorn, Nov. 30, Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
BROWN, Dennis E., 72
Racine, Nov. 26, Clement J. Zablocki V.A. Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LANGENDORF, Debra C., 66
Kenosha, Nov. 29, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant
MANDLI, Susan M., 60
Nov. 28, Bay at Oconto Health and Rehabilitation Center, Oconto, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MURPHY, Darrell, 85
Wind Point, Nov. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHROEDER, Margaret Catherine, 96
West Allis, Nov. 25, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
TERRY, Levi L., 39
Waterford (formerly of Racine), Nov. 28, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
VANCLEVE, Diane M.
Racine, Nov. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
