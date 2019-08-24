{{featured_button_text}}

DUE, Nancy E., 83

Racine, Aug. 23, at the Villa at Lincoln Park, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

GALIZANSKI, Marian A., 93

Racine, Aug. 21, 2019 at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LOCHOWITZ, Jo Anne, 84

Racine, Aug. 20, at Racine Commons, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHAAR, Marlene D., 72

Racine, Aug. 20, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

YANNY, Lorry H., 68

Lyons, Aug. 22, at Holton Manor, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

