BOMBERGER, Victoria E. “Vickie,” 66

Racine, Aug. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GUTKOWSKI, Leonard A., 82

Racine, Aug. 11, at Ridgewood Care Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HENNINGSEN, Laurice “Reesa,” 80

Racine, Aug. 16, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOOTEN, Robert “Hoot,” 84

Racine, Aug. 17, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KRUEGER, Donavon G., 89

Racine, Aug. 17, at the Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

