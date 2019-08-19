{{featured_button_text}}

DiCASTRI, Raymond "Ray" J., 65

Burlington, Aug. 16, at Bryan Hospital, Bryan, Ohio, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GESHAY, John L., 90

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 17, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LOZANO, Robert C., 61

Racine, Aug. 17, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STEVENS, Nancy A., 87

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 18, at Aurora Medical Center of Burlington, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

