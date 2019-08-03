{{featured_button_text}}

LAMPMAN, David G., 84

Racine, Aug. 2, at Ridgewood Care Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

POULSEN, Dorothy E., 97

Racine, Aug. 1, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

THOMSEN, Gilbert D., 90

Racine, July 31, at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

TREVINO, Isabel, 92

Racine, Aug. 2, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

